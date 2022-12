🚨🔝 Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Atletico Madrid are among those eyeing developments on the future of Sofyan Amrabat.

⬜#THFC 🟦#CFC 🟥#LFC

⚒️#WHUFC ⬛#NUFC 🟦#Atleti pic.twitter.com/w7IgfJHHlA