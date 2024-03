🚨👀 #ManUTD are still monitoring possible new CBs, especially in light of the future – not yet decided – of Varane and Maguire.



📌 #Todibo and Antonio #Silva are always in their sights, with #Upamecano – open to evaluating an experience away from Bundes – on the list as well. pic.twitter.com/Snk4Dfzl1l