Josko Gvardiol on Chelsea bid turned down by Leipzig: "I didn't think too much about that negotiation. It’s only my second year, I've to learn – I'm happy in Leipzig". 🔵🇭🇷 #CFC



Chelsea could return with new bid in January: "We'll see what happens in the winter", Gvardiol says. pic.twitter.com/iXG75Y4UMX