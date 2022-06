Paul Pogba will sign his contract with Juventus in the coming days, club CEO Arrivabene confirms: "Talks are progressing well with Pogba. This deal is gonna be key for us also on commercial side", tells Tuttosport. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #Juventus



Deal 100% agreed, Pogba will play for Juve.