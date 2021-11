Karim Adeyemi is a hot target for Barça. Xavi is a big fan of the 19yo striker. The Spanish side set to make an offer this week: 5-y-contract, fee €40m. No loan-deal in winter ⛔️! #BVB only able to pay €35m (add ons incl) and lower salary (€5m) – but still favorite… @SPORT1