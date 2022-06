PSG wants several players out this summer even tho it won’t be easy for all of them – little round up from @lequipe 🔦⛔️



▫️ Icardi, Paredes, Draxler, Kehrer (difficult)

▫️ Dagba, Diallo, Gueye, Kurzawa (easier)

▫️ Herrera, Gini, Danilo (not clear yet)