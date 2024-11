🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England confirm 8 players to withdraw from national team: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer, Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.



Morgan Rogers, Jarrod Bowen, Jarrad Branthwaite, Tino Livramento, James Trafford called up. pic.twitter.com/mKawutddI8