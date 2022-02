Jurgen Klopp is just the eighth manager to win 50 games in the Champions League, following…



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Sir Alex Ferguson

🇮🇹 Carlo Ancelotti

🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola

🇫🇷 Arsene Wenger

🇵🇹 Jose Mourinho

🇳🇱 Louis van Gaal

🇪🇸 Rafa Benitez pic.twitter.com/z0mgHiDJMH