Zaniolo on €35m release clause: “I can’t guarantee that I will stay in Turkey for 5 years. I had Gala and Bournemouth as options in January” 🇮🇹🇹🇷 #transfers



“Fenerbahçe wanted me too, but I gave my word to Galatasaray – the stadium here is amazing”, tella Gazzetta dello Sport. pic.twitter.com/A6Oo7dagdZ