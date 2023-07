Can podpisze nowy kontrakt z BVB

Emre Can will sign new deal at Borussia Dortmund. Agreement reached and deal being finalised. 🟡⚫️🤝🏻 #BVB



Expectation is for three year contract, Terzic was crucial as he asked to keep Emre.



It could be signed soon, as @berger_pj has reported. pic.twitter.com/K330XGE9b7