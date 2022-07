Laporta to @CBSSportsGolazo: "What happens if Frenkie de Jong doesn't take a pay cut and just stays at Barça? Then he will continue, he's under contract. We will respect that decision. We count on him". ⚠️🇳🇱 #FCB



"There is no extortion being used on de Jong or anyone else". pic.twitter.com/aCUNmO5wl3