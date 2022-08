Excl: Sergio Gómez to Manchester City, here we go! Verbal agreement reached with Anderlecht. Fee will be more than €10m, closer to €15m – to be signed soon. 🚨🔵 #MCFC



Sergio has good chances to be part of City team – otherwise, he will be loaned out to La Liga side Girona. pic.twitter.com/HHG1GvIOpL