Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzić tells @Sport1: “I have a lot of respect for Cristiano Ronaldo, his successes and his career. But once again: that was and is not a topic for us”. ⛔️🇵🇹 #FCBayern



Jorge Mendes, still pushing – but now Bayern position has been clarified again. pic.twitter.com/uP1IqUqlrC