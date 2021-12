Mino Raiola to @Sport1 on Paul Pogba's future: "We have many offers for Pogba, including a contract extension proposal [from Man United] We'll see what's best for him". 🔴 #MUFC #Bayern



"Pogba to FC Bayern? Impossible – they're not paying this kind of salary". 🇫🇷 @berger_pj pic.twitter.com/DyoRJ5xkJC