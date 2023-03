Rodrigo de Paul on Messi's contract extension with PSG in doubt: "So… he should come to Atléti!", told @ellarguero 🇦🇷 #Atleti



"Everyone wants a player like Joao Félix. He's not here due to football things, but here at Atletico we love him – we want him". pic.twitter.com/OQczC0V6IK