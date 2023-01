🚨🇬🇪Jovino Flamarion drawing interest from Poland.🇵🇱👀



The 26yo FW, who was the top scorer of the league last season, is eyed by this year's Ekstraklasa sensation Widzew Łódź who are willing to offer Dinamo Batumi a sum around €400,000 for his signature.🇧🇷✍️



Not to shabby… pic.twitter.com/CSmk0AtTkU