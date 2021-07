Borussia Dortmund are now in direct contact with Mino Raiola to reach an agreement on personal terms for Donyell Malen. He’s one of the main targets after Sancho deal with Man Utd. 🇳🇱 #BVB



Once the contract agreement will be reached, BVB will make an official bid to PSV. https://t.co/wttI9Frmq7