Excl: Norwegian goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland with his agent Jim Solbakken ready to travel in order to join Leipzig on a free transfer. Here we go. 🚨⚪️🔴 #RBLeipzig



Contract will be signed in the next hours as Nyland will be the new GK after Gulacsi ACL injury. 🛩🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/9PUD37KK6n