🚨🔴 Bayern have opened talks to sign Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain. He’s one of the names in the list.



Talks are ongoing for loan deal with buy option in excess of €25m, as L’Équipé reported.



🇫🇷 PSG are still discussing internally — while Tuchel has approved Mukiele. pic.twitter.com/Ab58LLB0Pu