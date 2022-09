Gareth Southgate: “I am not foolish, I know I will be judged on the results at the World Cup and nothing else”. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #England



“Contracts are irrelevant in football – if results aren’t good enough, then you accept that’s time to part ways. My contract is not protecting me”. pic.twitter.com/ya3oFnrfnc