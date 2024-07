Spora kwota w klauzuli reprezentanta Niemiec, jest data obowiązywania

🔴⚪️ Excl. | Due to the elimination of the German national team from the Euros, Chris Führich's release clause is now valid until July 19!



▫️For German teams: €20 million

▫️For Premier League and Serie A: €23-25 million!



No offers yet. Contract of the 26 y/o winger from…