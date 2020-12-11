59 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV

Po ostatniej kolejce faz grupowych w europejskich pucharach, przed odbiorniki powracają ligowe rozgrywki. W ten weekend transmitowane będą spotkania z Ekstraklasy, Fortuny 1. ligi, 2. ligi, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Ligi, Serie A, Ligue 1, MLS, ligi szkockiej i ligi czeskiej.
W piątkowych meczach trudno doszukać się jakiegoś hitowego starcia. W Premier League o 21:00 staną naprzeciw siebie dwaj Polacy. Leeds Mateusza Klicha zmierzy się z West Hamem Łukasza Fabiańskiego. Zdecydowanie więcej ciekawych spotkań można doszukać się w sobotniej ofercie. O 18:00 odbędą się derby Manchesteru. W hicie ligi angielskiej Czerwone Diabły będą rywalizować z Obywatelami. Natomiast o 21:00 rozpoczną się derby Madrytu.
Najciekawiej zapowiadającym się niedzielnym spotkaniem jest mecz PSG – Lyon. Drużyny te dzielą zaledwie dwa punkty w tabeli. Rywalizacja rozpocznie się o 21:00, a spotkanie będzie można obejrzeć na Eleven Sports 3.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 11 grudnia 2020
18:00 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport, nSport+)
18:30 Bochum – Paderborn (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Zagłębie Lubin – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport)
20:30 Wolfsburg – Eintracht Frankfurt (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:45 Sassuolo – Benevento (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Leeds – West Ham (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Valladolid – Osasuna (nSport+)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 12 grudnia 2020
12:40 GKS Bełchatów – Puszcza Niepołomice (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Darmstadt – Hamburger (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
13:30 Wolves – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Valencia – Athletic Bilbao (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Crotone – Spezia (Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Warta Poznań – Pogoń Szczecin (Canal+ Sport)
15:30 Borussia Dortmund – Stuttgart (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Borussia M’gladbach – Hertha Berlin (Canal+ Premium)
15:30 RB Lipsk – Werder Brema (Eleven Sports 3)
16:00 Newcastle – West Brom (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:15 Getafe – Sevilla (Eleven Sports 2)
17:00 Marsylia – Monaco (Eleven Sports 4, nSport+)
17:30 Górnik Zabrze – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Torino – Udinese (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 Manchester United – Manchester City (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Huesca – Alaves (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Union Berlin – Bayern Monachium (Eleven Sports 1)
20:00 Ajax – Zwolle (Polsat Sport Extra)
20:00 Wisła Kraków – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport, TVP Sport)
20:45 Lazio – Hellas Verona (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Everton – Chelsea (Canal+ Family)
21:00 Lens – Montpellier (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Real Madryt – Atletico Madryt (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 12 grudnia 2020
2:30 Columbus Crew – Seattle Sounders (Polsat Sport Extra)
12:15 Stal Rzeszów – GKS Katowice (TVP Sport)
12:30 Cagliari – Inter (Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 Korona Kielce – Radomiak Radom (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Dundee United – Rangers (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
13:00 Southampton – Sheffield United (Canal+ Sport)
14:00 Real Sociedad – Eibar (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:30 Venlo – Feyenoord (Polsat Sport Premium 2)
15:00 Atalanta – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Bologna – AS Roma (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Napoli – Sampdoria (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Stal Mielec – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ Premium)
15:15 Crystal Palace – Tottenham (Canal+ Sport)
15:30 Augsburg – Schalke (Canal+ Family)
16:00 Slovacko – Sparta Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
16:15 Betis – Villarreal (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:45 PSV – Utrecht (Polsat Sport News)
17:00 Lille – Bordeaux (Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Fulham – Liverpool (Canal+ Sport)
17:30 Raków Częstochowa – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ Premium)
18:00 Bayer Leverkusen – Hoffenheim (Eleven Sports 2)
18:00 Genoa – Juventus (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Slavia Praga – Slovan Liberec (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
18:30 Elche – Granada (Canal+ Sport 2)
20:15 Arsenal – Burnley (Canal+ Sport)
20:15 Leicester – Brighton (Canal+ Family)
20:45 AC Milan – Parma (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Barcelona – Levante (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 PSG – Lyon (Eleven Sports 3)
Komentarze