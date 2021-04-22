56 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (23 – 25 kwietnia)

W ten weekend ponownie będą transmitowane głównie mecze ligowe. Polskie stacje telewizyjne pokażą spotkania Premier League, finał Carabao Cup, Ekstraklasy, 1. ligi, 2. ligi, Bundesligi, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, Primeira Liga, MLS, Eredivisie oraz ligi czeskiej.
Piątek rozpocznie ligowe spotkania w najmocniejszych ligach. W najciekawszym spotkaniu tego dnia Arsenal podejmie Everton. Zdecydowanie więcej będzie się działo w sobotę. Swoje mecze rozegrają między innymi Liverpool, Bayern Monachium, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, PSG i Real Madryt. O 20:00 rozpoczną się derby Krakowa.
Najciekawszym niedzielnym spotkaniem będzie bezapelacyjnie finał Carabao Cup. Manchester City zagra w nim z Tottenhamem. Na koniec dnia czeka nas bardzo ważny mecz w kontekście zdobycia mistrzostwa w Ligue 1. Lyon podejmie lidera ligi – Lille.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 23 kwietnia 2021
17:40 Widzew Łódź – Górnik Łęczna (Polsat Sport)
18:00 Raków Częstochowa – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
18:30 Braunschweig – Aue (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Augsburg – Koeln (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Podbeskidzie – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
21:00 Arsenal – Everton (Canal+ Family)
21:00 Reims – Marsylia (Eleven Sports 2, nSport+)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 24 kwietnia 2021
12:40 Korona Kielce – ŁKS Łódź (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Liverpool – Newcastle (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Elche – Levante (Canal+ Family)
15:00 Górnik Zabrze – Wisła Płock (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Genoa – Spezia (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Mainz – Bayern Monachium (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Union Berlin – Werder Brema (Eleven Sports 2)
15:30 Wolfsburg – Borussia Dortmund (Canal+ Premium)
16:15 Valladolid – Cadiz (Eleven Sports 4)
17:00 Metz – PSG (Canal+ Family, Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Zagłębie Lubin – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:30 West Ham – Chelsea (Canal+ Premium)
18:30 Bayer Leverkusen – Eintracht Frankfurt (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Valencia – Alaves (Eleven Sports 4)
18:45 PSV – Groningen (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:00 Wisła Kraków – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Sassuolo – Sampdoria (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Real Madryt – Betis (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Sheffield – Brighton (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 25 kwietnia 2021
4:30 Portland Timbers – Houston Dynamo (Polsat Sport News)
12:30 Benevento – Udinese (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
12:30 Warta Poznań – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:40 Arka Gdynia – Stomil Olsztyn (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Wolves – Burnley (Canal+ Family)
13:00 Nice – Montpellier (Eleven Sports 2)
14:00 Huesca – Getafe (Eleven Sports 3)
14:30 Ajax – AZ Alkmaar (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
15:00 Leeds – Manchester United (Canal+ Sport)
15:00 Fiorentina – Juventus (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Inter – Hellas Verona (Eleven Sports 1)
15:00 Stal Mielec – Pogoń Szczecin (Canal+ Premium, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:30 RB Lipsk – Stuttgart (Canal+ Family)
16:00 Sparta Praga – Opawa (Polsat Sport)
16:15 Villarreal – Barcelona (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:45 Feyenoord – Vitesse (Polsat Sport Premium 2)
17:05 Angers – Monaco (Canal+ Sport)
17:30 Manchester City – Tottenham (Eleven Sports 1)
17:30 Lechia Gdańsk – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Premium, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
18:00 Cagliari – Roma (Eleven Sports 4)
18:00 Borussia M’gladbach – Arminia Bielefeld (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 Bohemians 1905 – Slavia Praga (Polsat Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 1)
18:30 GKS Katowice – Skra Częstochowa (TVP Sport)
18:30 Celta Vigo – Osasuna (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Sevilla – Granada (Eleven Sports 2)
20:00 Aston Villa – West Brom (Canal+ Sport)
20:45 Atalanta – Bologna (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Lyon – Lille (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Braga – Sporting (Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Athletic Bilbao – Atletico Madryt (Canal+ Sport 2)
