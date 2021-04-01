46 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (2 – 4 kwietnia)

Po przerwie reprezentacyjnej pora powrócić do rozgrywek ligowych. Polskie stacje telewizyjne pokażą w weekend mecze Premier League, Championship, Ekstraklasy, Fortuny 1. ligi, eWinner 2. ligi, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Primeira Liga, Eredivisie i ligi czeskiej.
Na piątek zaplanowane są tylko trzy mecze, ale bardzo dużo będzie się działo w sobotę. O 17:00 rozpocznie się bardzo ważny mecz, który może w dużym stopniu zadecydować o tym, kto będzie mistrzem Francji. PSG podejmie Lille. W Premier League Leicester zagra z Manchesterem City, a Arsenal podejmie Liverpool. Na 21:30 zaplanowano zaległy mecz finału Pucharu Króla między Athletic Bilbao a Realem Sociedad.
Na niedzielę zaplanowano między innymi derby Berlina, które rozpoczną się o 18:00. O 21:00 rozpocznie się za to hit ligi hiszpańskiej. Sevilla podejmie lidera La Liga – Atletico Madryt.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 2 kwietnia 2021
18:30 Barnsley – Reading (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Birmingham – Swansea (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Levante – Huesca (Canal+ Sport)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 3 kwietnia 2021
12:15 Chojniczanka – Skra Częstochowa (TVP Sport)
12:30 Wisła Płock – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:30 AC Milan – Sampdoria (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 Miedź Legnica – Radomiak Radom (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Monaco – Metz (Eleven Sports 2, Canal+ Family)
13:00 Bochum – Kiel (Eleven Sports 3)
13:30 Chelsea – West Brom (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Granada – Villarreal (Canal+ Now)
15:00 Napoli – Crotone (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Sassuolo – AS Roma (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Wolfsburg – Koeln (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Borussia Dortmund – Eintracht Frankfurt (Canal+ Family)
15:30 Mainz – Arminia Bielefeld (Eleven Sports 4)
16:00 Leeds – Sheffield (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:15 Real Madryt – Eibar (Canal+ Premium)
17:00 PSG – Lille (Eleven Sports 4, nSport+)
17:30 Legia Warszawa – Pogoń Szczecin (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
18:00 Torino – Juventus (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 Leicester – Manchester City (Canal+ Premium)
18:30 Sparta Praga – Teplice (Polsat Sport Extra)
18:30 RB Lipsk – Bayern Monachium (Eleven Sports 1)
20:00 Cracovia – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:30 Borussia M’gladbach – Freiburg (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Bologna – Inter (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Arsenal – Liverpool (Canal+ Family)
21:00 Lens – Lyon (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4, nSport+)
21:30 Porto – Santa Clara (Eleven Sports 4)
21:30 Athletic Bilbao – Real Sociedad – zaległy finał Pucharu Króla (TVP Sport)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 4 kwietnia 2021
12:15 Feyenoord – Sittard (Polsat Sport Extra)
13:00 Southampton – Burnley (Canal+ Sport)
13:30 Hannover – Hamburger (Eleven Sports 2)
14:00 Alaves – Celta Vigo (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
14:30 PSV – Heracles (Polsat Sport Extra)
15:05 Newcastle – Tottenham (Canal+ Sport)
15:30 Stuttgart – Werder Brema (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:45 Heerenveen – Ajax (Polsat Sport Extra)
17:30 Aston Villa – Fulham (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Union Berlin – Hertha Berlin (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Brno – Slavia Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
18:30 Cadiz – Valencia (Eleven Sports 2)
20:30 Manchester United – Brighton (Canal+ Sport)
21:00 Sevilla – Atletico Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Marsylia – Dijon (Canal+ Family, Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
Komentarze