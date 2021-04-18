39 meczów w tygodniu. Plan transmisji w TV (19 – 22 kwietnia)

W tym tygodniu zamiast europejskich pucharów transmitowane będą głównie mecze ligowe. Polskie stacje telewizyjne pokażą spotkania Premier League, Ekstraklasy, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Liga, Serie A, Pucharu Francji, Eredivisie oraz ligi czeskiej.
W jedynym poniedziałkowym meczu Leeds Mateusza Klicha zmierzy się z obrońcą tytułu Premier League – Liverpoolem. Zdecydowanie więcej będzie się działo we wtorek. W jednym z najciekawszych meczów Bayern Monachium podejmie Bayer Leverkusen. Spekuluje się, że na to starcie gotowy już powinien być Robert Lewandowski.
Środa zapowiada się niezwykle ciekawie jeśli chodzi o Ekstraklasę. O 20:30 Piast Gliwice podejmie Legię Warszawa. Natomiast w Pucharze Francji Lyon zmierzy się z Monaco. W czwartek czekają nas dwa hity Serie A. Roma zagra z Atalantą, a Napoli Piotra Zielińskiego spróbuje pokonać Lazio.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, poniedziałek 19 kwietnia 2021
21:00 Leeds – Liverpool (Canal+ Sport)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, wtorek 20 kwietnia 2021
17:40 GKS Tychy – Radomiak Radom (Polsat Sport News)
18:00 Pogoń Szczecin – Górnik Zabrze (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Warta Poznań – Raków Częstochowa (Canal+ Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 4, nSport+)
18:30 Koeln – RB Lipsk (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Lech Poznań – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
20:30 Śląsk Wrocław – Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała (Canal+ Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 4)
20:30 Arminia Bielefeld – Schalke (Eleven Sports 3)
20:30 Bayern Monachium – Bayer Leverkusen (Canal+ Premium)
20:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – Augsburg (Eleven Sports 1)
20:45 Hellas Verona – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Chelsea – Brighton (Canal+ Family)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, środa 21 kwietnia 2021
17:00 Pardubice – Sparta Praga (Polsat Sport News)
18:00 Jagiellonia Białystok – Stal Mielec (Canal+ Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 4)
18:00 Zagłębie Lubin – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:30 Heidenheim – Bochum (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 AC Milan – Sassuolo (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:45 PSG – Angers (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
19:00 Tottenham – Southampton (Canal+ Premium)
19:00 Levante – Sevilla (nSport+)
19:30 Slavia Praga – Zlin (Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Sport Premium 2)
20:00 Betis – Athletic Bilbao (Eleven Sports 1)
20:30 Borussia Dortmund – Union Berlin (Eleven Sports 3)
20:30 Cracovia – Wisła Płock (Canal+ Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 4)
20:30 Piast Gliwice – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Juventus – Parma (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Spezia – Inter (Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Alaves – Villarreal (nSport+)
21:10 Lyon – Monaco (Polsat Sport News, Polsat Sport Premium 1)
21:15 Aston Villa – Manchester City (Canal+ Premium)
22:00 Cadiz – Real Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, czwartek 22 kwietnia 2021
18:30 Roma – Atalanta (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
18:45 Ajax – Utrecht (Polsat Sport Extra)
19:00 Atletico Madryt – Huesca (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Napoli – Lazio (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Granada – Eibar (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Real Sociedad – Celta Vigo (Canal+ Now)
21:00 Leicester – West Brom (Canal+ Family)
22:00 FC Barcelona – Getafe (Canal+ Sport 2)
