Enzo Le Fée announces: “It's time for me to leave Lorient. I will no longer extend the contract, I waited for new proposal in December but then it didn’t arrive. It’s time to go”. 🚨🟠🇫🇷



“I hope to leave this summer so my transfer brings money to Lorient”, via @LeTelegramme. pic.twitter.com/dz26zIcK32