Kierunek Barcelona. Transfer ogłoszony już wkrótce?

Sergio Agüero is set to accept Barcelona contract bid until June 2023, salary lower than €10m – he hopes to complete last details and sign after the UCL final, it’s up to Barça board. 🇦🇷 #FCB



Barça also confirmed to Depay they’re offering him a contract until 2023 or 2024. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/BPVr4sDEQb