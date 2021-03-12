52 mecze w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (12 – 14 marca)

Po emocjach związanych z europejskimi pucharami pora powrócić do rozgrywek ligowych. Polskie stacje telewizyjne będą transmitować spotkania Premier League, Ekstraklasy, Fortuny 1. ligi, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Eredivisie oraz Primeira Liga.
W piątek odbędzie się wyjątkowo dużo meczów. W najciekawszym z nich Levante zmierzy się z Valencią, derby będzie można obejrzeć na Eleven Sports 2 od 21:00. W sobotę kolejne punkty spróbują zdobyć między innymi Real Madryt, Bayern Monachium, Manchester City i Atletico Madryt.
Aż trzy piłkarskie hity oferuje niedziela. O 17:05 rozpocznie się w Ligue 1 bardzo ważne spotkanie w kontekście walki o mistrzostwo. Monaco podejmie Lille. Chwilę później, bo o 17:30 Arsenal zmierzy się w derbach Londynu z Tottenhamem. Natomiast o 20:45 rozpocznie się najciekawsze spotkanie Serie A. Milan spróbuje powstrzymać dobrze spisujące się w ostatnim czasie Napoli.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 12 marca 2021
15:00 Lazio – Crotone (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
17:40 GKS Bełchatów – Bruk-Bet Nieciecza (Polsat Sport)
18:00 Cracovia – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
18:30 Bochum – Hamburger (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Augsburg – Borussia M’gladbach (Eleven Sports 1)
20:30 Jagiellonia Białystok – Pogoń Szczecin (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
20:45 Atalanta – Spezia (Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Newcastle – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Reims – Lyon (Eleven Sports 4, nSport+)
21:00 Levante – Valencia (Eleven Sports 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 13 marca 2021
12:40 Arka Gdynia – Górnik Łęczna (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Leeds – Chelsea (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Alaves – Cadiz (nSport+)
15:00 Wisła Płock – Raków Częstochowa (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Sassuolo – Hellas Verona (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Werder Brema – Bayern Monachium (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Wolfsburg – Schalke (Eleven Sports 4)
16:00 Crystal Palace – West Brom (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:15 Real Madryt – Elche (Eleven Sports 2)
17:00 Marsylia – Brest (nSport+)
17:30 Lechia Gdańsk – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Benevento – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Everton – Burnley (Canal+ Family)
18:30 Borussia Dortmund – Hertha Berlin (Canal+ Sport 2)
19:00 Benfica – Boavista (Eleven Sports 2)
20:00 Legia Warszawa – Warta Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Genoa – Udinese (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Fulham – Manchester City (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Getafe – Atletico Madryt (Canal+ Family)
21:30 Tondela – Sporting (Eleven Sports 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 14 marca 2021
12:30 Bologna – Sampdoria (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 Widzew Łódź – Chrobry Głogów (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Southampton – Brighton (Canal+ Sport)
13:30 Bayer Leverkusen – Arminia Bielefeld (Eleven Sports 1)
14:00 Celta Vigo – Athletic Bilbao (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:30 PSV – Feyenoord (Polsat Sport Extra)
15:00 Parma – Roma (Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Torino – Inter (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Leicester – Sheffield United (Canal+ Sport)
15:00 Górnik Zabrze – Zagłębie Lubin (Canal+ Sport 3)
15:30 RB Lipsk – Eintracht Frankfurt (Eleven Sports 1)
16:15 Granada – Real Sociedad (Eleven Sports 3)
17:05 Monaco – Lille (Eleven Sports 2)
17:30 Lech Poznań – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport 3)
17:30 Arsenal – Tottenham (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Cagliari – Juventus (Eleven Sports 1)
18:00 Stuttgart – Hoffenheim (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Eibar – Villarreal (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
20:15 Manchester United – West Ham (Canal+ Sport)
20:45 AC Milan – Napoli (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 PSG – Nantes (Eleven Sports 3, nSport+)
21:00 Sevilla – Betis (Eleven Sports 2)
