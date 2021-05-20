39 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (21 – 23 maja)

Najlepsze europejskie ligi rozegrają w ten weekend ostatnie kolejki w tym sezonie. Polskie stacje telewizyjne transmitować będą mecze Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, Serie A, La Liga, 1. ligi, 2. ligi, Ekstraligi kobiet i Ligue 1.
W piątek czekają nas tylko trzy mecze, ale zdecydowanie więcej emocji zapewni nam sobota. O 15:30 Robert Lewandowski spróbuje pobić rekord Gerda Mullera, a przeszkadzać mu w tym będzie Rafał Gikiewicz. O 18 rozpoczną się mecze, które wyłonią mistrza Hiszpanii. Atletico Madryt zagra z Valladolid, a Real Madryt podejmie Villarreal.
W niedzielę czeka nas ostatnia kolejka Premier League. Dzięki niej poznamy odpowiedzieć na pytanie która drużyna zagra w Lidze Mistrzów, a która w Lidze Europy. Rozstrzygnie się również niezwykle zacięta rywalizacja o mistrzostwo ligi francuskiej. O 21:00 Angers podejmie Lille, a równolegle Brest będzie grało z PSG.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 21 maja 2021
17:40 GKS Bełchatów – Radomiak Radom (Polsat Sport)
20:45 Blackpool – Oxford United (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Levante – Cadiz (Canal+ Sport, nSport+)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 22 maja 2021
12:00 Ekstraliga kobiet: GKS Katowice – Czarni Sosnowiec (TVP Sport)
12:40 GKS Tychy – Termalica (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Brentford – Bournemouth (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
15:30 Bayern Monachium – Augsburg (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Borussia Dortmund – Bayer Leverkusen (Canal+ Sport)
15:30 Union Berlin – RB Lipsk (Canal+ Sport 2)
15:30 Werder Brema – Borussia M’gladbach (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Koeln – Schalke (Eleven Sports 4)
18:00 Eibar – Barcelona (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Real Madryt – Villarreal (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:00 Valladolid – Atletico Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
18:00 Celta Vigo – Betis (Eleven Sports 2)
18:00 Huesca – Valencia (Eleven Sports 3)
18:00 Elche – Athletic Bilbao (nSport+, Canal+ Now)
18:15 Górnik Polkowice – Wigry Suwałki (TVP Sport)
19:30 Swansea – Barnsley (Eleven Sports 4)
20:45 Sampdoria – Parma (Eleven Sports 1)
20:45 Crotone – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Cagliari – Genoa (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 23 maja 2021
12:40 Arka Gdynia – Widzew Łódź (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Morecambe – Tranmere (Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Inter – Udinese (Eleven Sports 2)
15:30 Furth – Dusseldorf (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Kiel – Darmstadt (Eleven Sports 4)
17:00 Multi Premier League (Canal+ Sport)
17:00 Liverpool – Crystal Palace (Canal+ Sport 2)
17:00 Aston Villa – Chelsea (Canal+ Family)
17:00 Leicester – Tottenham (Canal+ Now)
18:30 Granada – Getafe (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
20:45 Atalanta – Milan (Eleven Sports 1)
20:45 Bologna – Juventus (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Napoli – Hellas Verona (Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Ligue 1: Multifoot (Canal+ Sport)
21:00 Angers – Lille (Canal+ Now, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Brest – PSG (Canal+ Family)
21:00 Metz – Marsylia (Canal+ Sport 2)
