46 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (20 – 22 sierpnia)

Po emocjach związanych z ostatnią rundą kwalifikacji do europejskich pucharów, pora wrócić na krajowe podwórka. Polskie stacje telewizyjne transmitować będą mecze Ekstraklasy, 1. ligi, 2. ligi, Ekstraligi kobiet, Premier League, Championship, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, Eredivisie i ligi portugalskiej.
W ten weekend swoje rozgrywki rozpocznie Serie A. Oznacza to, że wszystkie najmocniejsze ligi są w grze. W najciekawszym piątkowym meczu Brest podejmie naszpikowane gwiazdami Paris Saint-Germain. Bardzo dużo spotkań odbędzie się w sobotę, telewidzowie z pewnością nie będą mogli narzekać na wybór. W jednym z najciekawszych meczów Athletic Bilbao zmierzy się z Barceloną. Na niedzielę zaplanowano między innymi derby Londynu.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 20 sierpnia 2021
18:00 Wisła Płock – Zagłębie Lubin (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
20:30 Radomiak Radom – Warta Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
21:00 Brest – PSG (Eleven Sports 2, nSport+)
21:00 Betis – Cadiz (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 21 sierpnia 2021
11:45 Ekstraliga kobiet: Tarnovia Tarnów – UKS SMS Łódź (TVP Sport)
12:40 GKS Jastrzębie – Resovia Rzeszów (Polsat Sport)
13:30 Liverpool – Burnley (Canal+ Sport 2)
13:30 QPR – Barnsley (Eleven Sports 1)
15:00 Pogoń Szczecin – Stal Mielec (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
16:00 Multi Premier League (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 Leeds – Everton (Canal+ Now)
16:00 Manchester City – Norwich (Canal+ Premium)
16:00 Sheffield – Huddersfield (Eleven Sports 2)
17:00 Monaco – Lens (Eleven Sports 3, nSport+)
17:15 Wisła Puławy – Chojniczanka (TVP Sport)
17:30 Cracovia – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:30 Brighton – Watford (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Inter – Genoa (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Hellas Verona – Sassuolo (Eleven Sports 2)
19:00 Gil Vincente – Benfica (Eleven Sports 4)
19:30 Espanyol – Villarreal (Canal+ Now)
19:30 Granada – Valencia (Eleven Sports 3)
20:00 Górnik Łęczna – Wisła Kraków (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:00 PSV – Cambuur (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:45 Torino – Atalanta (Eleven Sports 1)
20:45 Empoli – Lazio (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 St. Etienne – Lille (Eleven Sports 4, nSport+)
21:30 Sporting – Belenenses (Eleven Sports 3)
22:00 Athletic Bilbao – Barcelona (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 22 sierpnia 2021
12:15 Twente – Ajax (Polsat Sport Extra)
12:40 GKS Katowice – Zagłębie Sosnowiec (Polsat Sport)
14:30 Feyenoord – G.A. Eagles (Polsat Sport Extra)
15:00 Southampton – Manchester United (Canal+ Sport 2)
15:00 Wolves – Tottenham (Canal+ Premium)
15:00 Strasbourg – Troyes (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Piast Gliwice – Śląsk Wrocław (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
17:00 Real Sociedad – Rayo Vallecano (Canal+ Now)
17:30 Arsenal – Chelsea (Canal+ Premium, Canal+ Sport 2)
17:30 Lech Poznań – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:30 Bologna – Salernitana (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 Udinese – Juventus (Eleven Sports 2)
19:30 Atletico Madryt – Elche (Eleven Sports 1)
20:45 Napoli – Venezia (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 AS Roma – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 3)
20:45 Nice – Marsylia (Eleven Sports 4)
22:00 Levante – Real Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
Komentarze