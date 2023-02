Xavi Simons: “True, PSG have an option to bring me back but the decision is up to me. I’m the one who will decide”, tells Marca. 🔴🔵🇳🇱 #PSG



“I like Paris, it’s special city. But I signed a five-year deal with PSV Eindhoven, I’m so happy then I don’t know what’s gonna happen”. pic.twitter.com/C08Pg3hgGk