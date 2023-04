Xavi Simons: “People ask me about PSG clause to bring me back… but I also say: I signed with PSV Eindhoven for 5 years, no?”, told Algemeen Dagblad 🇳🇱 #PSG



“PSV trust me, I wanna do great things here”, he added.



PSG have clause close to €12m but Xavi Simons has the final say. pic.twitter.com/4J5HNn7mec