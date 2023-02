FC Bayern have not paid any loan fee for João Cancelo. No money invested to sign him on loan in January, there’s just €70m buy option clause not mandatory for June. 🚨🔴🇵🇹 #Cancelo



“We signed Cancelo without any loan fee due to the network”, Salihamidzic tells @cfbayern. pic.twitter.com/y4UmF5UlaS