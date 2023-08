ℹ️ More on Edson #Alvarez: Ajax has received a first official offer of around £30m from West Ham. Both clubs want to find an agreement soon.



➡️ Final fee expected from all involved: Around £35m

➡️ Contract at least until 2028

➡️ @WestHam and @AFCAjax in very good and… pic.twitter.com/3GMRDF1kF6