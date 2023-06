🚨 Manuel Ugarte to PSG, here we go! Understand the player is ALREADY in Paris set for medical — he’ll sign the contract today. #PSG



PSG will pay €60m to Sporting, Chelsea left the race 12h ago and Ugarte will join PSG as Campos closed the negotiation.



Ugarte + Asensio ✅ pic.twitter.com/IvM2Jpr6Wn