Sporting coach Ruben Amorim on Pedro Porro being the top target for Spurs as RB: "Porro and Edwards will only leave for the clause". ⚪️🇵🇹 #THFC



"We know the amount of attacks that go through Porro and Edwards, nobody is blind here. But the market is what it is". pic.twitter.com/QVUNFJIEYe