✍️ Bohemian Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back Kacper Radkowski: https://t.co/PP7jKivteY



The 21-year-old former Polish underage international joins from Śląsk Wrocław on loan until the end of the season.



❤️🖤 Welcome to Dalymount, Kacper. pic.twitter.com/5WECIL0DAz