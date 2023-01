🚨 EXCL: Arsenal new official proposal for Mykhaylo Mudryk is close to €70m fee plus add-ons, submitted tonight as revealed earlier. ⚪️🔴🇺🇦 #AFC



Negotiations ongoing with Shakhtar Donetsk to discuss on the add-ons package.



No issues on personal terms, Mudryk wants the move. pic.twitter.com/AOaMEnV4Ub