Ousmane Dembélé: “I don't know why there’s been so much talk about PSG but trust me, there was and is nothing with PSG”, told Marca. 🔵🔴 #FCB



Ousmane’s release clause is valid for €50m in July but no movements. He’s happy to stay, Barça are working on new deal proposal. pic.twitter.com/ZPX3FhizSO