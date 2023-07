🚨 PSG have ruled themselves out of a move for Gabri Veiga! ❌



The Celta Vigo player is not in the plans of Luis Enrique or Luis Campos. 🚫🇪🇸



Premier League clubs are now vying for his signature. ⏳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



(Source: @le10sport ) pic.twitter.com/j7z0hjRPES