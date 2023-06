🚨↩️ Fabian #Ruiz could leave #PSG in the summer also for a temporary agreement.



‼️ #Paris decided to open also for a loan (with buy option) given the fact that the 🇪🇦 midfielder is no longer part of the plans of the 🇫🇷 club. 🐓⚽ #Transfers https://t.co/Z2oAYSvdgA pic.twitter.com/w1Ac7PGJP7