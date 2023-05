Borussia Dortmund wytypowała już następcę Bellinghama

Enzo Le Fée's game by numbers vs. PSG:



92 touches

85% pass accuracy

67 passes

8 duels won

8 x possession won

3 take-ons completed

3 tackles made

2 interceptions

2 fouls won

2 crosses

2 shots

1 goal



He does it all. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/8vxoDfe2J2