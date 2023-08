Oficial✍🇦🇷 Bienvenido, Toto!



We have signed defender Tomás Avilés to a contract running through the 2026 season. The center back joins the Club from Argentine side Racing Club as part of MLS’ U-22 initiative. Find out all the details: https://t.co/WremuEwCWX pic.twitter.com/6zX4f46mk9