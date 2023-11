🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 AC Milan are working on deal to sign Lloyd Kelly in January, considered interesting centre back for present and future.



Understand Juventus are also interested and informed on conditions of the deal.



Kelly, out of contract in 2024 — NO option for #AFCB to extend his deal.