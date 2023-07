Reprezentant Włoch obrał zaskakujący kierunek. Padło słynne “Here we go”

Mateo Retegui to Genoa, here we go! Agreement in place with Italian national team striker who joins from Tigre 🔴🔵 🇦🇷🇮🇹 #SerieA



Understand Retegui will undergo first part of medical on Monday then sign in Genova on Tuesday.



Wolves tried — but FFP issues made it impossible. pic.twitter.com/35Ce9SaXRv