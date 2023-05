Inter CEO Marotta on Lukaku’s future: “I don’t know Chelsea plans… maybe new coach comes in and wants to keep him at #CFC. For sure, Romelu’s very happy here at Inter”. 🔵🇧🇪



“On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d say Lukaku has 6 chances to play at Inter next season”, told Gazzetta. pic.twitter.com/Yjhuw6TWTs