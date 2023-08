🙌 𝗖𝗥𝗢𝗘𝗦𝗢 𝗞𝗨𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗛 🇺🇦



Swansea City has completed the signing of Mykola Kuharevich from French club Troyes for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.



👉 https://t.co/E1f5PZv5kj@JomaSportUK | #Swans pic.twitter.com/jJb3BlXBW1