Al Nassr have submitted €43m bid plus add-ons for Moussa Diaby. 🟡🔵🇸🇦



Discussions going on over payment plan and final structure with Leverkusen.



Aston Villa remain in the race after new proposal, still hopeful on player side 🟣🔵 #AVFC



Crucial days ahead for Diaby’s future. pic.twitter.com/8vJTJxpXA3