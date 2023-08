Jesper Lindstrøm to Napoli, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Eintracht on €25m package, player side on five year contract for 2000 born winger 🔵🇩🇰 #Napoli



Lindstrøm didn't train with the team today as he's prepared to travel to Italy, medical booked on Tuesday.