🚨🔥 #Chelsea are working with #Brighton to reach an agreement for #Caicedo, confirmed. ✅



💰 No issues expected on personal terms side.



‼️As told, the 🇪🇨 MF is the main target for Pochettino: the new #CFC manager considers him the ideal player to strengthen the midfield. 🐓⚽ https://t.co/mtvpWKze1V pic.twitter.com/nbcGiNVzm7